Mahapanchayat Organized In Support Of Monu Manesar, Know who all are present

| Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 01:13 PM IST

In the murder case of Rajasthan's Nasir and Junaid in Haryana, a case was registered against other accused including Monu. Against which Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad are doing Panchayat in Manesar, Haryana