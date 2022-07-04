Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde passes floor test

The biggest news from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is that CM Eknath Shinde's government has got a majority in the floor test. The majority figure in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was 145, that is, the Shinde government needed the support of 145 MLAs, but they got the support of more MLAs than this. Eknath Shinde has got 164 votes in his favor.

| Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 08:52 PM IST

