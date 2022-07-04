NewsVideos

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde passes floor test

The biggest news from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is that CM Eknath Shinde's government has got a majority in the floor test. The majority figure in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was 145, that is, the Shinde government needed the support of 145 MLAs, but they got the support of more MLAs than this. Eknath Shinde has got 164 votes in his favor.

|Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 08:52 PM IST
The biggest news from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is that CM Eknath Shinde's government has got a majority in the floor test. The majority figure in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was 145, that is, the Shinde government needed the support of 145 MLAs, but they got the support of more MLAs than this. Eknath Shinde has got 164 votes in his favor.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Funds raised to promote extremist agenda
9:54
Taal Thok Ke: Funds raised to promote extremist agenda
Udaipur Murder Case: Big disclosure in Kanhaiya Lal murder case
5:55
Udaipur Murder Case: Big disclosure in Kanhaiya Lal murder case
Taal Thok Ke: Who is provoking these religious violence?
1H8:30
Taal Thok Ke: Who is provoking these religious violence?
Gyanvapi Case: The next hearing in the Gyanvapi case to be held on July 12
2:34
Gyanvapi Case: The next hearing in the Gyanvapi case to be held on July 12
Taal Thok Ke: Are funds being raised in the country to promote extremist agenda?
9:31
Taal Thok Ke: Are funds being raised in the country to promote extremist agenda?

Trending Videos

9:54
Taal Thok Ke: Funds raised to promote extremist agenda
5:55
Udaipur Murder Case: Big disclosure in Kanhaiya Lal murder case
1H8:30
Taal Thok Ke: Who is provoking these religious violence?
2:34
Gyanvapi Case: The next hearing in the Gyanvapi case to be held on July 12
9:31
Taal Thok Ke: Are funds being raised in the country to promote extremist agenda?
Eknath Shinde floor test,Maharashtra floor test,Eknath Shinde,eknath shinde wins floor test,shinde wins floor test,floor test,eknath shinde wins maharashtra floor test,maharashtra vidhan sabha floor test,maharashtra floor test live,cm eknath shinde,Shinde floor test,floor test in maharashtra,eknath shinde on floor test,maharashtra floor test news,devendra fadnavis floor test,Hindi News,eknath shinde news,floor test today,floor test maharashtra,