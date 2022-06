Maharashtra Crisis: Maha Government is in minority, Uddhav Thackeray should resign says Ramdas Athawale

Amidst the political crisis in Maharashtra, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale spoke to Zee News. Athawale said that the Maharashtra government is in a minority and now Uddhav Thackeray should resign.

| Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 06:35 PM IST

