Maharashtra Crisis: Shiv Sena and rebel MLAs face-off to happen in few hours
The verbal war between Shiv Sena and the rebel MLAs was going on till yesterday but now a face-off is going to happen in a few hours. Tomorrow Eknath Shinde will arrive in Mumbai but the big question is those who were threatening him till yesterday, what will they do then.
The verbal war between Shiv Sena and the rebel MLAs was going on till yesterday but now a face-off is going to happen in a few hours. Tomorrow Eknath Shinde will arrive in Mumbai but the big question is those who were threatening him till yesterday, what will they do then.