Maharashtra Crisis: Shiv Sena and rebel MLAs face-off to happen in few hours

The verbal war between Shiv Sena and the rebel MLAs was going on till yesterday but now a face-off is going to happen in a few hours. Tomorrow Eknath Shinde will arrive in Mumbai but the big question is those who were threatening him till yesterday, what will they do then.

|Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 11:08 PM IST
