Maharashtra: Earlier killing of sadhus in Palghar, now in Nanded

The case of killing two sadhus in Palghar was not yet completely resolved that now there is an atmosphere of fear in the area due to the killing of a sadhu in Nanded. According to the information, the miscreants killed Bal Brahmachari Shivacharya on Saturday night in Nagthana of Umri taluka of Nadend, Maharashtra.