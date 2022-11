Maharashtra: FIR lodged against NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, accused of pushing a woman

| Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

An FIR has been registered against NCP leader Jitendra Awhad. Let us tell you that according to the complaint made by the woman, the incident is on November 13 and Jitendra Awhad has been accused of pushing the woman