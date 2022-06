Maharashtra Political crisis: Angry Shiv Sena workers breakdown against rebel MLAs

The rebel MLAs have increased the troubles of the Uddhav government. One by one, Shiv Sena MLAs are reaching Guwahati. Now there is news that Shiv Sena workers have sooted on the posters of the rebel MLAs.

Jun 23, 2022

