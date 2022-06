Maharashtra Political crisis: Another blow to Shiv Sena, 5 more MLAs reach Guwahati

The difficulties of the Uddhav government are increasing continuously. Now there is news that 5 more MLAs of Shiv Sena have reached Guwahati.

| Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 11:22 AM IST

