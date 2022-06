Maharashtra Political Crisis: Congress stands by Uddhav Thackeray - Nitin Raut

Amidst the threat looming over the Thackeray government in Maharashtra, Nitin Raut said that he is with Uddhav Thackeray. He further said that the BJP is behind the splitting of Shiv Sena.

| Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 09:34 PM IST

Amidst the threat looming over the Thackeray government in Maharashtra, Nitin Raut said that he is with Uddhav Thackeray. He further said that the BJP is behind the splitting of Shiv Sena.