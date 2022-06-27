NewsVideos

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde group's lawyer calls Deputy Speaker's decision unconstitutional

The hearing on the political crisis of Maharashtra is being held in the Supreme Court today. Eknath Shinde's camp has filed two petitions. An argument has been made in the court on behalf of the lawyer of Shinde camp. He said that the decisions taken by the Deputy Speaker are unconstitutional.

Jun 27, 2022
