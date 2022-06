Maharashtra Political Crisis: Floor test to be held in Maharashtra on June 30

There is big news related to the politics of Maharashtra. Floor test will be held in Maharashtra on June 30. Let us tell you that on June 30, a special session of the Legislative Assembly has been called.

| Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 12:04 AM IST

There is big news related to the politics of Maharashtra. Floor test will be held in Maharashtra on June 30. Let us tell you that on June 30, a special session of the Legislative Assembly has been called.