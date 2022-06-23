Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'Shiv Sena ready to move out of MVA alliance,' says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that MLAs should not be communicate from Guwahati instead they should come back to Mumbai and discuss this issue with CM Uddhav. We are ready to consider exiting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) if all the MLAs want that.

| Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 04:56 PM IST

