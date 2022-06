Maharashtra Political Crisis: Uddhav's wife spoke to Eknath Shinde over call

Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray has spoken to Eknath Shinde over call. But still, Shinde is not ready to return to the party.

| Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 10:46 PM IST

