Maharashtra Politics: 'Fadnavis showed a big heart', says Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde will now be the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. After the announcement of the Chief Minister's post, Eknath Shinde thanked Devendra Fadnavis and said that he showed a big heart. Eknath Shinde also thanked PM Modi and Amit Shah.

| Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 07:50 PM IST

