Maharashtra Superfast: Shinde may meet Governor

Eknath Shinde may return to Maharashtra amidst political turmoil in the state. He is likely to meet the Governor and may hand over a letter to withdraw support to the Uddhav government.

| Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

Eknath Shinde may return to Maharashtra amidst political turmoil in the state. He is likely to meet the Governor and may hand over a letter to withdraw support to the Uddhav government.