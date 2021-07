Maharashtra: The flood caused by rain gives big blow to a bank, notes bundle drenches in flood water

The floods on July 22 dealt a big blow to a bank in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. The name of the bank is The Annasaheb Savant Co-Op Urban Bank. Actually, many bundles of notes were kept in this bank, which got drenched due to flood water coming inside the bank. The employees of the bank tried to dry the notes using a hot iron, which is said to be worth around Rs 1 crore.