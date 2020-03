Maharashtra to give 1 crore for Ram temple construction, says Uddhav Thackrey on Ayodhya visit

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey reached Ayodhya on Saturday (March 7, 2020) along with wife Rashmi Thackrey and son Aditya Thackrey to commemorate 100 days in office. After offering prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uddhav said that Maharashtra will give Rs 1 crore to Ram Janmbhomi Trust for the construction of Ram Temple.