Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray set to take oath

Maharashtra will get a Sena Chief Minister after 20 years as Uddhav Thackeray is set to take oath on Thursday. Shivaji Park — Sena’s hallowed venue for all its memories of Sena founder Bal Thackeray — is gearing up for the grand event. In 1966, Bal Thackeray addressed his first public rally in this park. He was cremated in a corner of the park.