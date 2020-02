MahaShivratri 2020: Huge crowd of devotees gather in temples since morning

Mahashivratri is one of the major festivals of Hindus. The devotees of Lord Shiva wait for this day throughout the year. Huge crowds of devotees can be seen in the temples of Lord Shiva since morning in many parts of the country to offer prayers on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. It is believed that by offering water, milk, belpatra, plum and cannabis on the Shivling on this day, all the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled.