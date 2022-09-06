NewsVideos

Mahmood Madani's statement after the meeting on the survey of madrasas in UP

On the survey of madrasas in UP, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Mahmood Madani has said that madrasas are being looked at with a wrong intention. He further said that the people of madrasas have done important work for the development and brotherhood of the country.

|Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 02:18 PM IST
On the survey of madrasas in UP, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Mahmood Madani has said that madrasas are being looked at with a wrong intention. He further said that the people of madrasas have done important work for the development and brotherhood of the country.

All Videos

Nitish Kumar meets Sitaram Yechury in Delhi
5:21
Nitish Kumar meets Sitaram Yechury in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference on AAP’s ‘Make India No. 1’ campaign
2:25
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference on AAP’s ‘Make India No. 1’ campaign
Lo and behold! Traditional folk dance ‘Puli Kali’ enthrals crowd in Thiruvananthapuram
Lo and behold! Traditional folk dance ‘Puli Kali’ enthrals crowd in Thiruvananthapuram
Shocking: 11-yr-old missing boy found dead in Madrasa in Nuh
Shocking: 11-yr-old missing boy found dead in Madrasa in Nuh
Watch: Sri Lanka’s squad practices ahead of its Asia Cup game against India
Watch: Sri Lanka’s squad practices ahead of its Asia Cup game against India

Trending Videos

5:21
Nitish Kumar meets Sitaram Yechury in Delhi
2:25
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference on AAP’s ‘Make India No. 1’ campaign
Lo and behold! Traditional folk dance ‘Puli Kali’ enthrals crowd in Thiruvananthapuram
Shocking: 11-yr-old missing boy found dead in Madrasa in Nuh
Watch: Sri Lanka’s squad practices ahead of its Asia Cup game against India
Madrasa,madrasa in up,madrasa news,Madrasas,UP Madrasas,Madrasa education,UP madrasa,madrassa,national anthem in madrasa,madrasas in up,up madrasa board,up madarasa,madrasa latest news,Uttar Pradesh madrasa,madrasa in uttar pradesh,madrasa exam,madrasa rules,madrasa board,yogi on madrasa,madrasa up news,madrasa reopen,up madrasa news,Madrasa student,madrasa in india,madrasa funding,Survey,Yogi Adityanath,Breaking News,Ulema-e-hind,Mahmood Madani,