Mahmood Madani's statement after the meeting on the survey of madrasas in UP
On the survey of madrasas in UP, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Mahmood Madani has said that madrasas are being looked at with a wrong intention. He further said that the people of madrasas have done important work for the development and brotherhood of the country.
On the survey of madrasas in UP, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Mahmood Madani has said that madrasas are being looked at with a wrong intention. He further said that the people of madrasas have done important work for the development and brotherhood of the country.