Mainpuri Murder Case: Man crushed to death by car in land dispute

A video of a man being crushed to death by a car has surfaced in Mainpuri. It is being told that this incident has been carried out in the case of land dispute. The murder incident has been recorded in CCTV.

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 06:22 PM IST

