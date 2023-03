videoDetails

Mallikarjun Kharge makes big statement afte Rahul Gandhi's parliament membership ends

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 04:39 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified from his Parliament membership after serving a two-year sentence in a 2019 defamation case. A big statement of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has come to the fore regarding this. He said, 'If you have to go to jail, you will not be afraid to go'