Mallikarjun Kharge: Today Kharge became the new boss of Congress

| Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

A new era has started in the country's oldest political party Congress from today. From today the command of Congress has been given in the hands of a non-Gandhi. Mallikarjun Kharge, who defeated Shashi Tharoor in the presidential election, has become the boss of the Congress from today.