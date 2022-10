Mamta Banerjee's big statement on the controversy over the post of BCCI President

Updated: Oct 17, 2022

Mamta Banerjee's statement has come to the fore on the controversy going on over the post of BCCI President involving Ganguly. She said that Sourav Ganguly should be made the President again. She also said that Ganguly is not the leader of any political party and the matter should not be given a political colour.