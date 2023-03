videoDetails

Manik Saha takes oath as Tripura's CM for second time

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 01:14 PM IST

Manik Saha once again became Chief Minister after winning a big victory in Tripura. Manik Saha took oath as CM at the swearing-in ceremony held at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala.