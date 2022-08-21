NewsVideos

Manish Sisodia Live Updates:

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday (August 21, 2022) reacted to the look out notice issued by CBI against him in the Delhi excise policy case and said that he is roaming freely in the capital and asked where to come. Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AAP leader asked, "Ye kya nautanki hai Modiji" (What is this gimmick).

|Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 02:22 PM IST
