Manish Sisodia Sent for 14 days judicial custody, asks for Bhagwat Geeta

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

The judicial custody of Manish Sisodia, arrested in the liquor scam case, has been extended. The court has sent Sisodia to judicial custody for 14 days.