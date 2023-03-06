NewsVideos
videoDetails

Manish Sisodia will remain in Tihar Jail

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
The judicial custody of Manish Sisodia, arrested in the liquor scam case, has been extended. The court has sent Sisodia to judicial custody for 14 days.

All Videos

CBI inquiry ends with Rabri Devi
2:2
CBI inquiry ends with Rabri Devi
Viral H3N2 Influenza patients are increasing in Delhi NCR, know doctor's advice
3:1
Viral H3N2 Influenza patients are increasing in Delhi NCR, know doctor's advice
Another encounter in Umesh murder case, accused Usman Chaudhary killed
11:43
Another encounter in Umesh murder case, accused Usman Chaudhary killed
Manish Sisodia Sent for 14 days judicial custody, asks for Bhagwat Geeta
5:3
Manish Sisodia Sent for 14 days judicial custody, asks for Bhagwat Geeta
Karnataka's former CM Yediyurappa's Helicopter accident averted
11:14
Karnataka's former CM Yediyurappa's Helicopter accident averted

Trending Videos

2:2
CBI inquiry ends with Rabri Devi
3:1
Viral H3N2 Influenza patients are increasing in Delhi NCR, know doctor's advice
11:43
Another encounter in Umesh murder case, accused Usman Chaudhary killed
5:3
Manish Sisodia Sent for 14 days judicial custody, asks for Bhagwat Geeta
11:14
Karnataka's former CM Yediyurappa's Helicopter accident averted
manish sisodia news,manish sisodia latest news,Manish Sisodia,manish sisodia arrest news,Manish Sisodia arrested,manish sisodia news today,manish sisodia live,manish sisodia arrest,Deputy CM Manish Sisodia,manish sisodia news hindi,manish sisodia news latest,manish sisodia cbi,manish sisodia arrested by cbi,manish sisodia latest news today,manish sisodia news live,manish sisodia arrested live news,manish sisodia resigns,Breaking News,