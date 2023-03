videoDetails

Manish Sisodia's lawyer opposes ED remand

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 09:40 PM IST

Former Deputy CM of Delhi and leader of Aam Aadmi Party Manish Sisodia is not taking the name of reducing his difficulties. Manish Sisodia's lawyer argued in the court, said- haste was done even in the matter of demonetisation.