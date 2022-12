MCD Election Vote Counting: Aam Aadmi Party loses in all three wards of AAP minister Satyendar Jain

| Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 03:31 PM IST

The decision of Delhi MCD election now depends only on the trends of 26 seats and till now Aam Aadmi Party is leading but BJP has won in all the three wards of Satyendar Jain and AAP has lost.