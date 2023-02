videoDetails

MCD Mayor Election: Election of Municipal Corporation Mayor in Delhi today, due to uproar, election postponed for 2 times

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

Who will be the new mayor of MCD in Delhi, its decision is going to be taken today. For this, a session of MCD has been called by the LG today, in which the election of the mayor will be held.