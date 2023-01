videoDetails

MCD Mayor Election to be conducted today, contest between Shelly Oberoi and Rekha Gupta

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 08:50 AM IST

MCD Mayor Election will be held in Delhi today. Rekha Gupta and Shelly Oberoi will fight for the post of Mayor of MCD. Please inform that the election of the Deputy Mayor and Standing Committee members will also be held today itself.