MCD Result: 'Mayor will be from AAP only', says Raghav Chadha

| Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 07:20 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party has got a resounding victory in the results of the MCD elections. AAP has won 134 wards. So on the other hand, BJP was able to win only in 104 wards. Zee News had an exclusive conversation with AAP MP Raghav Chadha on AAP's victory. During this, Raghav Chadha said that the mayor will be from our party only.