videoDetails

MCD's Mayor and Deputy Mayor Election Voting to be held in Delhi today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

MCD's Mayor and Deputy Mayor Election Voting is going to be held in Delhi today. Shelly Oberoi is the candidate from Aam Aadmi Party and Rekha Gupta is contesting from BJP. At present, the swearing-in ceremony is underway at Civic Center. The question arises that who will win and who will lose in this election?