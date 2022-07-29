NewsVideos

Medical examination of Parth and Arpita will be done at ESI Hospital

ED has taken a big action in the teacher recruitment scam of West Bengal. Till late night, ED raids have gone on at the house of Bengal Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee. The ED has raided the houses of several officials including 2 ministers. At the same time,The home of Arpita Mukherjee, who was detained in connection with a teacher recruitment scam, has been searched since yesterday. In addition to 5 kilogramme of gold, the ED has recovered 30 crore in cash from this apartment.

|Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 01:34 PM IST
ED has taken a big action in the teacher recruitment scam of West Bengal. Till late night, ED raids have gone on at the house of Bengal Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee. The ED has raided the houses of several officials including 2 ministers. At the same time,The home of Arpita Mukherjee, who was detained in connection with a teacher recruitment scam, has been searched since yesterday. In addition to 5 kilogramme of gold, the ED has recovered 30 crore in cash from this apartment.

