videoDetails

Meeting of RSS's Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha holds in Panipat, Haryana

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

The meeting of RSS's Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha will be held in Panipat, Haryana from 12 to 14 March. Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat along with BJP president JP Nadda will also be present in this. There will be a brainstorm in this meeting regarding the elections of the upcoming 6 states.