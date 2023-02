videoDetails

Meghalaya Election 2023: CM Conrad Sangma says, 'We fight elections keeping in mind vision and policy'

| Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

2023 elections are being fought in Meghalaya and Nagaland today. Voting has begun since 7 am in the morning where a huge crowd can be seen. Commenting on this, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, 'Keeping in mind the vision and policy, we fight elections'. Watch full interview of CM Conrad Sangma.