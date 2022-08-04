Mehbooba Mufti put up J&K flag on her Twitter profile

Mehbooba Mufti has put a new display picture on her Twitter profile. In this picture, his father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are seen sitting together and the national flag and the flag of Jammu and Kashmir are seen in front of them.

| Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 08:02 PM IST

