Mercury dropped to minus 16 degrees in Jammu Kashmir, life in danger from avalanche!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 05:18 PM IST

It is currently snowing heavily in Jammu and Kashmir, which is called Jannat in India. The mercury has dropped to minus 17.1 degrees in Sonamarg. Where on one hand tourists are enjoying the weather of Kashmir. So on the other hand, the local people are facing difficulties due to Avalanche.