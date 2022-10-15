NewsVideos

Mine Explosion: Traumatic accident in Turkey, blast in coal mine

|Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 03:24 PM IST
A massive explosion has occurred in a Turkish Coal Mine today. Around 25 people are reportedly dead in this incident.

Saibaba Case: Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba acquitted of Maoist links
3:5
Saibaba Case: Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba acquitted of Maoist links
Madrasa Survey: Big disclosure on illegal madrassas in UP
7:21
Madrasa Survey: Big disclosure on illegal madrassas in UP
America President : Biden's rebuke to Pakistan
11:29
America President : Biden's rebuke to Pakistan
iPhone वालों से बातचीत, iPhone 14 खरीदें या नहीं?
6:32
 iPhone वालों से बातचीत, iPhone 14 खरीदें या नहीं?
UP AIMIM President Shaukat Ali's controversial statement on Hindus
19:24
UP AIMIM President Shaukat Ali's controversial statement on Hindus

