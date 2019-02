Mitti ke Sitare: An initiative by Amruta Fadnavis to promote talent of underprivileged children

Maharashtra's underprivileged children have been offered a platform to showcase their talents under an initiative started by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife singer Amruta Fadnavis. She is a singer and social worker. Amruta has been taking part in social work and now she has started a new campaign so that the underprivileged talent of the country can get a platform.