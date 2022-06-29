MLA reaches Kamakhya temple in Assam before Maharashtra power show

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's government to prove majority in the assembly. Meanwhile, the rebel MLAs reached the Kamakhya temple.

| Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

