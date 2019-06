Modi Sarkar 2.0: First session of 17th Lok Sabha begins today

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence from Monday during which the passage of the Union Budget and key legislations such as Triple Talaq will be on top of the agenda for the Narendra Modi-led government. The Lok Sabha will have 30 sittings and the Rajya Sabha 27 sittings between June 17 to July 26. Watch this video to know more.