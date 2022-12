videoDetails

Mohan Bhagwat Speech: RSS Chief comments on wastage of water, says, 'Excessive wastage of water in slaughterhouses'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has expressed concern about water. Mohan Bhagwat says, 'Excessive wastage of water in slaughterhouses'. This statement was given by Mohan Bhagwat during Sujalam International Water Festival in Ujjain.