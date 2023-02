videoDetails

Money Laundering Case: ED Extends Custody of Sukesh Chandrashekhar for 3 more days

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

ED has extended custody of Sukesh Chandrasekhar for three more days in Rs 200 crore fraud case. The custody has been extended to examine some new facts and evidence.