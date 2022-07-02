Monsoon Rain: Rain alert in 11 states of the country; Southwest Monsoon active

Rain has brought some relief from the scorching heat in recent times. South-West Monsoon has become active in most states of the country including Delhi. Apart from this, in the areas where the monsoon has not yet reached, monsoon will also enter there in the coming few days.

| Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 01:44 PM IST

