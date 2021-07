Monsoon Session 2021: What is going to happen in monsoon session?

The Monsoon session of Parliament is going to start from today where the proceedings of the House will continue till August 13. The government has readied a big legislative agenda for the Monsoon session of Parliament even as the Opposition is raring to corner the ruling dispensation over a host of issues including handling of the second wave of COVID-19, rise in fuel prices and farmers' stir.