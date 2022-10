Morbi Cable Bridge Collapses In Gujarat, Several Injured

| Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 07:42 AM IST

So far 131 people have been reported dead in the accident on the Machhu river in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the Morbi accident and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, Fire Brigade are conducting search operations.