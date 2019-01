Morning Breaking: Delhi-NCR receives heavy rains, thunderstorms; snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir

Heavy downpour in New Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) and fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh caused the mercury to dip further on Tuesday. The national capital received heavy rains and thunderstorm in the wee hours of Tuesday, which caused water-logging and traffic jams at several areas.