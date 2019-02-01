हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Ex-CBI chief Alok Verma to face departmental probe

Ousted CBI director Alok Verma will face departmental action for defying a government order asking him to join as director general of fire services on Thursday, the day of his superannuation, which may include suspension of pensionary benefits, officials said. Watch this video to know more.

Feb 01, 2019, 09:02 AM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Mohan Bhagwat calls for 'Hindu unity' at Prayagraj Kumbh Mela

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close